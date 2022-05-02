Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Man’s body found outside former IPS school

An IMPD patrol car with illuminated police lights in front of a strip of crime scene tape. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man’s body found Monday morning with gunshot wounds on the northeast side of Indianapolis has been ruled a homicide, Indianapolis police said Monday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the body was found after a report of a death investigation just after 9:30 a.m. Monday at 3202 E. 42nd St., the former School No. 11 of Indianapolis Public Schools. The site has been mentioned for use as a future education center for the district.

Officers found the body outside the school.

IMPD homicide detectives do not believe that there is an active threat to the area.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will determined the man’s cause of death and his identity.

Anyone with information should contact the IMPD homicide office at 317-327-3475.