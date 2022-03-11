Crime Watch 8

IMPD Northwest District welcomes public to new HQ

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s Northwest District on Thursday evening had its first in-person meeting at its new district headquarters.

It’s the first time community members could see the new building near Pike Plaza. The 14,000-square-foot facility is in the area known as the International Market.

Pike Township leaders say it was important to keep the new headquarters close by. “Anytime you can have a building where we can come together and collaborate and talk about community issues is fantastic. It’s what’s needed. It keeps the conversation going and we all want to live in a community where we feel safe,” said Pike Township Trustee Annette M. Johnson.

An IMPD town hall at the district is scheduled for 6 p.m. March 14 at the headquarters.

A grand opening for the building, 4005 Office Plaza Blvd., will be in May.