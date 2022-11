Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Off-duty reserve officer arrested, left scene of crash involving marked patrol vehicle

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An off-duty reserve officer was arrested for allegedly operating a marked patrol vehicle while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

IMPD has confirmed it was an officer with the Stinesville Police Department and they say a marked patrol car was involved.

Police did not release the name of the officer. No further information is available.