Live blog: Delphi murders suspect in court for special motions hearing

The Allen County courthouse seen on May 7, 2024. Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen was due in Allen County court for a special motions hearing less than a week ahead of the jury selection for this murder trial. (WISH Photo/Mytch Springer)

FT. WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The doors at the Allen County courthouse opened at 8:03 a.m. Tuesday to welcome in those waiting outside to attend the special hearing for Delphi murders suspect Richard Allen.

Allen, 51, of Delphi, was arrested on Oct. 28, 2022, for the February 2017 murders of 13-year-old Abigail “Abby” Williams and 14-year-old Liberty “Libby” German near the Monon High Bridge in Delphi.

Tuesday’s 9 a.m. hearing, ordered by special Judge Frances Gull, will discuss motions filed by prosecutors in the case asking for pieces of the defense’s argument not to be allowed before the jury.

10:04 a.m.

The trial has been called off until October 14 – November 15.

10:04 a.m.

The hearing has dismissed for a break.

10 a.m.

The hearing has progressed into hour one. Many have entered and left the courthouse, but none connected to the Delphi hearing.

9:30 a.m.

Thirty minutes into the hearing, and there has been little movement outside the courthouse.

9 a.m.

The motions hearing for Allen has started.

8:40 a.m.

Court records show that shortly before the hearing’s start at 9 a.m., Judge Gull issued an order granting stipulated protection, which governs the handling of protected information in the case.

8:35 a.m.

While it is quiet outside of the courthouse, a group of Allen County deputies have exited the building. It is unclear if these deputies are the ones who have escorted Richard Allen through the tunnel beneath the courthouse.

8:30 a.m.

The motions hearing for Allen is set to begin at 9 a.m.

The hearing will discuss the state’s recent push to omit parts of the defense’s argument from being brought before the jury. Certain subjects like Odinism, Kegan Kline, and geofencing are among those prosecutors ask to be barred.

8:03 a.m.

The doors to the Allen County courthouse have opened. Those waiting outside are slowly filing their way in past security to the destinations inside the building.

Among those outside were state attorneys and members of the media. Members of Williams’ and German’s families weren’t seen entering through the front door.

There is less than an hour before Allen’s motions hearing begins.

