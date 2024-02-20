IMPD: Officer responding well to treatment after crash

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police on Monday released an update for the officer who was involved in a serious crash over the weekend.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says the officer is 22-year veteran Michael Kermon. They say he was stable on Monday, and responding to treatment well.

Kermon was injured Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Mooresville Road and Kentucky Avenue. Police say an officer had stopped to help someone with a mattress that had fallen off a truck and into the road. They say Kermon’s car hit two car, including a stopped police car, and flipped.

Police had initially said he was in critical condition.

Kermon’s family says they are appreciative of the prayers and support they have received.

