IMPD officer injured in serious crash on Indy’s southwest side

Scene of the incident near the intersection of Mooresville and Kentucky Avenue. (WISH Photo/TJ Whitmer)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis police officer had to be rushed to the hospital Sunday afternoon after being involved in a serious crash on Indy’s southwest side.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department confirmed that one of its officers was taken to Eskenazi Hospital following a serious car crash at the intersection of Mooresville and Kentucky Ave.

Police have not provided information on what led to the crash, the condition of the officer injured, or if there were any additional injuries.

This story will be updated once more information becomes available.

