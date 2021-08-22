Crime Watch 8

IMPD officer shot on southeast side, stable at hospital

An IMPD officer was shot early in the morning on Aug. 22, 2021. (WISH Photo/Will Shaw)
by: Josh Doering
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer is stable after being shot on the southeast side early Sunday morning.

IMPD says the shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the Woodland Trails neighborhood near Arlington Avenue and Interstate 465. Officers were responding to check on a person in some type of emotional crisis.

The injured officer was taken to the hospital. No one else was injured and no officers discharged their weapons.

There is no immediate threat to the area.

