IMPD: Person found dead in Fountain Square

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police were investigating Thursday after officers found a person dead inside a parked vehicle in Fountain Square.

Just before 6:30 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were called to an unresponsive person near a home in the 300 block of Villa Avenue. That’s a residential area on the edge of Fountain Square, just off Southeastern Avenue.

Officers arrived and found a parked vehicle in an alley behind the residence.

A man in the driver’s seat had been shot multiple times and was pronounced dead at the scene, according to IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Genae Cook.

Investigators believe the shooting happened sometime overnight, Cook says.

Police did not say who the man was and did not identify any suspects. No arrests have been made.

IMPD is asking the community for information about the vehicle at the scene, which Cook described as a silver Ford Focus with a Chihuahua, Mexico, license plate.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ron Sayles at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or by email at Ronald.Sayles@indy.gov.