IMPD: Person found dead near east side Dollar General

Flashing police lights on top of an IMPD vehicle. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police are investigating the death of a person who was found near a Dollar General on the east side of Indianapolis.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person down in the 2100 block of North Mitthoefer Road around 11 a.m. That is located at a Dollar General in a strip mall near the intersection of E. 21st St. and Mitthoefer Rd.

Officers arrived and located a person with injuries consistent with trauma, police say.

The person was later pronounced deceased at the scene.

No further information was immediately provided.