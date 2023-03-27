IMPD: Person found shot near Fashion Mall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday morning shooting near the Fashion Mall at Keystone, police said.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person shot just before 6 a.m. at a parking garage in the 8700 block of Keystone Crossing. That’s opposite the Fashion Mall near the intersection of Keystone Avenue and I-465 on the city’s north side.

The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition, according to IMPD.

Investigators believe the shooting happened at or near the garage and “nothing occurred at the mall,” IMPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Samone Burris said in a news release.

The shooting remains under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers.