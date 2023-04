IMPD: Person in critical condition after shooting on far east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a person is in critical condition after being shot on the city’s far east side.

The shooting happened Sunday morning just before 4:30 a.m. in the 10100 block of John Jay Drive. That’s in an apartment complex just east of north North Mitthoefer Road.

When police arrived, they found a person injured with gunshot wounds.

No additional details were provided.