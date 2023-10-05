Search
IMPD: Person shot on city’s near northwest side

IMPD: 1 person wounded, another detained after shooting

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — One person was wounded and another was detained after a shooting on the city’s near northwest side Thursday morning, Indianapolis police said.

Just after 5 a.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers found a person with a gunshot wound in the 10000 block of Udell Street near West 29th and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Streets.

IMPD says the victim is stable, but investigators have not released any details about what happened or how the person detained might have been involved.

No other information was immediately available.

