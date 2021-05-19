Crime Watch 8

IMPD plans new home in International Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Northwest District of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will soon have a new home.

Officials broke ground Tuesday for a 14,000-square-foot facility in the area known as International Marketplace.

Indianapolis-Marion County City-County Councilor Maggie Lewis says the headquarters will be a vital partnership between police and the community. “I think this project really represents police working with the community. They have created space for the community to come and meet and so again I just think this gives us an opportunity for us to have an ongoing conversation about our partnership and working together.”

The building will include community rooms and space for the district’s needs. Its address will be 4005 Office Plaza Road. That’s in a commercial area surrounded by West Pike Plaza Road, Lafayette Road and West 38th Street.

IMPD officials say the building is the first built specifically for the department since 1993.

According to a webpage on Visit Indy, the city’s tourism arm, “Indy’s International Marketplace is an area where immigrants from cultures across the world have created an experience unique to Indianapolis and even within the borders of the midwest region. The area is home to over 70 different languages, 50+ ethnic restaurants, more than 40 ethnic markets and specialty stores, and well over 700 total ethnic businesses.”