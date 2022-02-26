Crime Watch 8

IMPD says van from fatal hit-and-run likely found

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department believes investigators have found a van involved in a fatal hit-and-run.

IMPD Crash Detectives Crash Investigations detectives began looking for a gray Honda Odyssey on Saturday, Feb. 19, after a man was hit and killed at the intersection of East Troy Avenue and Beech Street on the city’s southeast side.

Police say the victim was walking west on East Troy Avenue at around 3:30 a.m. when he was hit from behind by the van, which then continued west toward Madison Avenue. The man died at the scene.

IMPD says no arrests have been made and detectives are still investigating.