IMPD searching for suspect who stole gun, fired 2 shots

Photo of suspect wanted by IMPD. (Provided Photo/Crime Stoppers)
by: Staff Reports
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a recent robbery and is asking for the public’s assistance.

Police said the suspect, on June 18, stole the victim’s handgun from his holster and then pointed it at the victim. When the victim attempted to follow the suspect, the suspect fired two shots in the victim’s direction.

The suspect is described as a black male between 15 and 19 years of age with a short afro-styled haircut.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

