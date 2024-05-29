IMPD seeks assistance in identifying stabbing suspect

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a suspect in a stabbing that happened earlier this month on the west side of Indianapolis.

According to an online police report, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a report of a person stabbed in the 1200 block of King Avenue on May 8 just after 3:30 p.m.

Police did not provide information on what led to the stabbing or the person injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect in the pictures below can contact Detective Christopher Williams by emor the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475.