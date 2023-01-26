Crime Watch 8

IMPD seeks public’s help in downtown hit-and-run

by: Daja Stowe
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are seeking the public’s help locating a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run downtown, leaving a man in critical condition, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says.

On Tuesday, IMPD responded to a report of a pedestrian struck in the 300 block of West Michigan Street. That is off Capital Avenue.

According to IMPD, they are searching for a fifth-generation, 2010-2013 Chevy Camaro. It is metallic blue ray but appears navy blue or black with distinctive LED headlights with a high-intensity blue cast. It will have minor, low front, driver-side damage.

The time of the crash and the man’s name were not included in the news release from IMPD.

If anyone sees a vehicle matching the description, contact the IMPD Crash Investigations Office at 317-327-6549 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

