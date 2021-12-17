Crime Watch 8

IMPD: Son arrested for father’s fatal shooting

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A son has been arrested for the fatal shooting of his father, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

On Dec. 14, just after 10:30 p.m., officers were called to the 4200 block of Edmondson Avenue for a report of a person shot.

Once on the scene, officers located a victim, later identified as 49-year-old Michael Wilson, suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police said that during their investigation, 28-year-old Michael Wilson Jr., the son of the victim, was identified as the suspect in the shooting.

IMPD said Wilson Jr. was located and detained in the 6600 block of Bear Creek Drive. Officers said that following even further investigation into the deadly shooting, Wilson Jr. was arrested.

It’s believed the deadly shooting occurred following an argument between father and son, police said.