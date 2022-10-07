Crime Watch 8

IMPD speaking with ‘person of interest’ in southwest side homicide

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are speaking with a person of interest as they try to solve a recent homicide.

On Friday morning, the Marion County Coroner’s Office identified 32-year-old Michael Cox Jr. as the victim of a shooting that occurred Wednesday night in the 200 block of North Addison Street. That’s near Washington Street and Belmont Avenue, about three miles west of Monument Circle.

Officers arrived around to find Cox had been shot

Cox died the following day.

No other information has been released in the case.