Crime Watch 8

IMPD SWAT team, FBI agents arrest 2 men for armed robberies

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Covert robbery detectives from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department have arrested two suspects following an investigation into a series of armed robberies on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Alexander Soto, 20, and 18-year-old Alan Turcios were taken into custody near a Speedway apartment complex, IMPD said in a statement Monday.

Detectives on Friday responded to a robbery in the 2200 block of White Oaks Drive. That’s an address within the Legend at Speedway Apartments, near the intersection of Lynhurst Drive and Crawfordsville Road, roughly 1.5 miles west of Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

After detectives determined an armed robbery had occurred, a description of a suspect vehicle was given to members of the Indianapolis SWAT team.

Officers from the SWAT team found the alleged suspect vehicle in the 5600 block of Crawfordsville Road, less than a half-mile from the apartment complex. After officers determined the suspects were in the vehicle, Soto and Turcios were taken into custody.

Robbery detectives arrived and identified Soto and Turcios as the suspects in the alleged armed robbery. They were both arrested for numerous offenses, including felony armed robbery.

In addition to the armed robbery on Friday, Soto and Turcios are accused of being involved in three other robberies, all of them on Feb. 10 Those robberies occurred in the following locations:

Apartment complex at 3500 N. Dukane Way

Residential area at 3900 N. Lawndale Ave.

Residential area at 3900 Kalmar Dr.

The investigation included personnel from the IMPD Robbery Division, IMPD SWAT, IMPD Aviation Unit, the FBI Violent Crimes Task Force, and IMPD Northwest District.

Anyone with any further information about these incidents should call the IMPD Homicide/Robbery Office at 317-32-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).