Crime Watch 8

IMPD: SWAT team responds to possible hostage situation in home on city’s southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A possible hostage situation with a barricaded subject caused the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department’s SWAT team to take action Sunday afternoon.

According to IMPD, officers responded to the 500 block of South Holt road in Indianapolis.

This situation remains under investigation.

No further detail has been provided at this time.