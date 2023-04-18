IMPD thinks disturbance led to fatal shooting of man on east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A man found shot early Monday at a gas station on the east side died later from his injuries, Indianapolis police say.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office was working to identify the man and notify his family.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department was called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday to the gas station at 3410 N. Emerson Ave. Medics took the man to IU Health Methodist Hospital, where he later died.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the 2800 block of North Stuart Avenue. That’s in a residential area about a 5-minute drive southeast of the gas station.

Police think the shooting happened during a disturbance between the man and an unknown person on Stuart Avenue.

Anyone with information was asked to contact IMPD Detective Chris Craighill at the homicide office at 317-327-3475 or chris.craighill@indy.gov.