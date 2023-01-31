IMPD to host virtual town halls on crime

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department will host a series of town halls on crime, with the first event scheduled for next week.
The town halls will be hosted by IMPD Chief Randal Taylor. Taylor will give a short presentation on crime trends, crime-fighting technology, and the important role the community plays in preventing and solving crime, with a question-and-answer session to follow.
IMPD says it expects the Q&A session to take up the majority of each town hall.
Town hall schedule
Each virtual town hall will begin at 6 p.m.
- Feb. 7: IMPD Southeast District
- Feb. 21: IMPD Downtown District
- March 8: IMPD Northwest District
- March 21: IMPD Southwest District
- April 4: IMPD East District
- April 11: IMPD North District
IMPD plans to hold an in-person Spanish-language town hall at the end of April.