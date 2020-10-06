IMPD: Woman assaults McDonald’s workers after drive-thru mistake

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police say a woman is wanted for battery after attacking workers at an east side McDonald’s.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department released security camera images of the woman.

Police say she was upset that her drive-thru order was incorrect on August 6 at the McDonald’s in the 7200 block of East Washington Street.

Witnesses told police she came inside, was verbally abusive to workers and began throwing objects.

Police said one worker had a laceration on her head.

If you can help IMPD identify the suspect, contact 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips remain anonymous and may be eligible for up to a $1,000 reward. You can also submit tips by using the P3tups app or by clicking here.

(Provided Photo/IMPD)

(Provided Photo/IMPD)