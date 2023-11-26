Indiana bakery offering reward for information leading to arrest

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana bakery is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest after a break-in Friday morning.

The Flying Cupcake on Friday night posted a video on Facebook showing a person in a mask and hoodie stealing items from the bakery’s downtown Indianapolis location.

In the post, the company said, “Hello! This morning at 3:45 am the person in this video broke into our Mass Ave downtown Indy location and stole a computer and other items. Police dusted for prints and are accessing additional camera footage so may have more video to share soon. We are offering a $500.00 reward for information which leads to the arrest of this person. Please email bakery@theflyingcupcakebakery.com if you recognize this person or have any information your willing to share. Height 5’5” to 5’6” and looks to be wearing glasses…we think a female. Thank you!”

The Flying Cupcake has been open since 2007, and also has locations in Castleton, Greenwood, and Carmel.