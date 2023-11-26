Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana bakery offering reward for information leading to arrest

Logo for The Flying Cupcake. (Provided Photo/The Flying Cupcake via Twitter)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana bakery is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest after a break-in Friday morning.

The Flying Cupcake on Friday night posted a video on Facebook showing a person in a mask and hoodie stealing items from the bakery’s downtown Indianapolis location.

In the post, the company said, “Hello! This morning at 3:45 am the person in this video broke into our Mass Ave downtown Indy location and stole a computer and other items. Police dusted for prints and are accessing additional camera footage so may have more video to share soon. We are offering a $500.00 reward for information which leads to the arrest of this person. Please email bakery@theflyingcupcakebakery.com if you recognize this person or have any information your willing to share. Height 5’5” to 5’6” and looks to be wearing glasses…we think a female. Thank you!”

The Flying Cupcake has been open since 2007, and also has locations in Castleton, Greenwood, and Carmel.

Crime Map

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

IU researchers driving the future...
Local News /
Two males injured after Fort...
Indiana News /
Male injured after Fort Wayne...
Indiana News /
Purdue keeps the Old Oaken...
College Football /
Preparing for some wintry precipitation...
News /
Rep. George Santos says he...
Political News /
Why doesn’t the US have...
National News /
Retailer’s mistake leads to man...
National News /