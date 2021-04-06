Crime Watch 8

Indiana man accused in Capitol riots negotiating plea deal

(WISH) — An Indiana man charged in the U.S. Capitol insurrection is working on a plea agreement with federal prosecutors.

Buzzfeed reports Jon Schaffer is cooperating with investigators and providing information to the government. The online news provider reports the information may reveal the existence, scope and direction of the ongoing and confidential investigation.

The information came out in a federal court filing that had been made public by accident. The filing was quickly taken down and is now under seal.

Buzzfeed says the plea negotiations with Schaffer were the first and most advanced involving any of 300-plus defendants of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot. Schaffer is accused of spraying a capitol police officer with bear spray. He was seen in the Capitol wearing a hat that says “Oath Keepers Lifetime Member.”

Schaffer is from Columbus, Indiana, and is best-known as a guitarist and songwriter for the band Iced Earth.