Indiana police: 3 arrested after chase, crash near West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police say troopers arrested three people after a chase and crash late Monday night.

Facing preliminary criminal charges including drug violations were 26-year-old driver Ivan Vazquez, 25-year-old Andre Wade Jr., and 24-year-old Yeriyah Taylor. Vazquez is from West Lafayette. Wade and Taylor are from Lafayette.

Police say the chase started just before 11 p.m. Monday on U.S. 231 near Martin Jischke Drive in West Lafayette.

Troopers say Vazquez eventually crashed into a fence on Newman Road near Sharon Chapel Road, which is west of the Tippecanoe County city.

Police say no one was hurt in the crash, and authorities located suspected cocaine, fentanyl, meth and marijuana inside the car.

Troopers also say multiple bags were thrown from the car during the chase.