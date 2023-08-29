Indiana police seek suspects in series of thefts at CVS stores

Four suspects involved in series of CVS robberies (Provided Photo/Cambridge City Police Department)

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Cambridge City are seeking help locating four suspects accused of stealing over $3,000 worth of cosmetics and allergy medication from at least three CVS locations.

At 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 20, police responded to a theft at a CVS Pharmacy, 1122 S. SR. 1, according to the Cambridge City Police Department.

Surveillance footage at the pharmacy captured images of four people entering the store and putting $3,600 worth of cosmetics and allergy medications into bags. The suspects fled from the store in a gray van.

Police say the four also committed thefts at the CVS’s in the Brookville, Greenfield, and Indianapolis areas.

Anyone with information can call Officer Lawson at 765-478-1231 or message the Cambridge City Police Department’s Facebook page.

Cambridge City, Indiana is 57 miles east of Indianapolis.