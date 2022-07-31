Crime Watch 8

Indiana State Police: Elwood officer shot, killed; person in custody after multicounty chase

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood police officer died Sunday morning after being shot during a traffic stop.

A police chase followed, ending with a suspect being arrested on Interstate 69 in Fishers, according to the Indiana State Police.

According to Indiana State Police, just after 2 a.m. Sunday, officer Noah Shahnavaz, 24, conducted a traffic stop on a 2012 Buick LaCrosse near the intersection of State Road 37 and County Road 1100 North in Madison County.

For an unknown reason, the person in the Buick exited the vehicle and fired multiple rounds striking Shahnavaz at least one time. The suspect then fled from the scene in the vehicle, police say.

Officers from Elwood Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff’s Department found Shahnavaz and gave medical aid until medical personnel arrived, according to state police.

He was taken by ambulance to Ascension St. Vincent Mercy in Elwood and later flown by helicopter to an Indianapolis area hospital, where he died. Shahnavaz had been with the Elwood Police Department for 11 months and previously served five years in the U.S. Army.

Just after 2:30 a.m. Sunday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department found the Buick and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The Buick did not stop and continued southbound on State Road 37, according to state police.

According to state police, officers continued to pursue the Buick and put a tire-deflation device near the area of State Road 37 and 146th Street. The Buick continued southbound on State Road 37 toward I-69.

Fishers police conducted two “precision immobilization techniques,” also known as PIT maneuvers. After the second PIT maneuver, the Buick stuck at the median barrier wall and became immobilized, which allowed officers to take the suspect into custody, police say.

The suspect, Carl Roy Webb Boards II, 42, of Anderson, was being held in Hamilton County Jail in Noblesville without bond.

Court documents show that in 2006 Boards ran from police and shot at officers in Indianapolis. He was originally charged with attempted murder, appealed, and was instead convicted of criminal recklessness.

Online records show Boards’ criminal history also includes convictions for battery, unlawful possession by a serious violent felon, resisting law enforcement, drug possession, and firearm possession within one mile of a school without the proper license.

State police say the investigation into Shahnavaz’s death is ongoing.

At the completion of the investigation, the case will be turned over to the Madison County Prosecutor’s Office.

Charges were expected to be filed Monday.

Elwood police fficer Noah Shahnavaz. (Provided Photo/Elwood PD Facebook page) Elwood police officer Noah Shahnavaz. (Provided photo/Elwood PD Facebook page)

Our deepest condolences to the #Elwood Police Department and the family, friends, and colleagues of the officer killed in the line of duty this morning. Our hearts are heavy for your loss. #EOW pic.twitter.com/V5dSHBipiu — FBI Indianapolis (@FBIIndianapolis) July 31, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers go out to our brothers and sisters at Elwood Police Department, their family members, and the Elwood community today. We will always stand with you. pic.twitter.com/EAO8L26jlQ — Noblesville Police (@NoblesvillePD) July 31, 2022

We mourn the loss of the Elwood Police Department officer who will killed early this morning. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family, coworkers, and Elwood community. #OfficerDown #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/PKHc4KahAo — IMPD (@IMPDnews) July 31, 2022