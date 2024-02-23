Indiana State Police find 184 pounds of cocaine during traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Troopers arrested two men after finding 184 pounds of cocaine during a traffic stop on Sunday, Indiana State Police said in a news release Thursday.

At 1:19 p.m. Sunday, a trooper pulled over a semi to perform an inspection. Part of the inspections includes a review of the required paperwork and log book, which revealed a log book violation. While interacting with the driver and co-driver, the trooper noticed criminal indicators that led him to ask for consent to search the semi, which the driver agreed to.

The trooper located dozens of packages he suspected to be cocaine. A field test later confirmed his suspicion that the substance was cocaine. The drugs were located inside boxes of onions among other produce in the trailer. The driver of the semi and the passenger were both arrested and transported to the Hancock County Jail on probable cause of possession of cocaine.

Jose Nieto-Perez, 66, of California, was preliminarily charged with dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine. Miguel Rodriguez, 60, of California, was preliminarily charged with dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

“I am grateful for the effort and cooperation of all involved that has provided us with the evidence to bring these charges,” said Hancock County Prosecutor Brent Eason. “This is a great example of the type of alert police work and interagency cooperation that keeps our community among the nation’s safest.”