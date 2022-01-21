Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man accused of hitting pedestrian in fatal July crash on I-70

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Thursday arrested a man accused of hitting a woman with his car and killing her.

Antonio Baker, 23, of Indianapolis, faces multiple charges including leaving the scene of a fatal crash, and operating a vehicle while intoxicated, according to a news release from state police.

Investigators believe Baker struck Taylor Fletcher, 23, of Plainfield, while she walked about 12:20 a.m. July 13 on I-70 eastbound near Harding Street. She died at the scene.

A court date for Baker has not been set.