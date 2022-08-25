Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested for murder of estranged wife

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was taken into custody for the murder of his estranged wife, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

30-year-old Marcelus Teasley is accused of fatally shooting La’Shelle Teasley, 24, on Wednesday on the near-east side of Indianapolis.

Just before 6:30 a.m., IMPD was called to the 900 block of North Tuxedo Street on reports of a person shot. When police arrived, La’Shelle Teasley was lying in the middle of the street with gunshot wounds.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Marcelus Teasley was inside a home, refusing to come out, and was believed to be armed, according to police. Once IMPD SWAT officers arrived on the scene, he surrendered and was immediately taken into custody on preliminary charges of murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Investigators believe there was a domestic disturbance over a firearm before the shooting.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office will make the final charging decision.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Detective Ryan Clark at 317.327.3475 or e-mail him at Ryan.Clark@indy.gov.