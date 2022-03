Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man arrested in connection with Bartholomew County arson

Antonio Dickerson's arrest was announced on March 16, 2022. (Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff's Office)

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — A 39-year-old Indianapolis man was arrested for allegedly starting a fire in Bartholomew County in February, the sheriff’s office said Wednesday.

Firefighters responded to a structure fire in the 400 block of South National Road in Columbus around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 22.

(Provided Photo/Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say a warrant was issued for Antonio Dickerson on Friday.

He is being held in the Bartholomew County Jail on $1,000,000 bond.