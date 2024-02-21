Indianapolis man convicted of attempted murder after shooting at officers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Aung Aung has been convicted for his role in the August 2021 attempted murder of an IMPD officer. Aung was convicted of attempted murder and carrying a handgun without a license.

On August 27, 2021, officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department were dispatched to the 7000 block of Hackberry Court on reports of shots fired. After arriving to the location, officers located Aung, who was still armed, firing shots, and refusing commands to drop the gun. Aung then began firing shots at an officer. As Aung continued to point his gun at officers, the officers fired their weapons and Aung was shot.

As officers approached Aung on the ground, he was still ignoring commands to drop the gun. Aung eventually complied and was taken into custody.

“I commend law enforcement for their quick response during an incredibly stressful exchange,” stated Prosecutor Mears. “We are pleased to have secured justice for the officers involved and the defendant will no longer have the opportunity to endanger innocent lives in our community.”

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for March 22 at 2 p.m.

IMPD was unable to provide a booking photo of Aung Aung until Thursday morning at the earliest.