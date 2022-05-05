Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man going to prison, pleaded guilty to giving girl cash for photos

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A former truck driver from Indianapolis has been sentenced to 30 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the sexual exploitation of a child.

An investigation began when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children told the U.S. Secret Service that “sexually explicit images of a child had been sent from a child’s Facebook account to an adult’s Facebook account,” said a news release issued Thursday from the Department of Justice’s U.S. Attorney’s Office in Indianapolis.

Investigators learned Gerald Hoye, who is now 43, coerced a 16-year-old girl into taking money for sexually explicit photos and videos. In September 2019, Hoye went to the girl’s home and then took her to “another state, where he engaged in illegal sexual conduct with the child,” the release said.

Federal authorities do not allow jail or prison book-in photos of criminals.