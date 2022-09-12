Crime Watch 8

Indianapolis man pleads guilty to distributing child sexual abuse videos, gets federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man will spend over six years in federal prison for distributing and receiving child sexual abuse material on Facebook, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Darryl Dwight Lewis Jr., 32, was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison after pleading guilty in federal court.

According to court documents, on Feb, 23, 2020, Lewis sent a video of an adult male engaged in sexual intercourse with a prepubescent boy via Facebook. Facebook reported the message and referred it to law enforcement.

In July 2021, officers met with Lewis at his workplace and took his cellphone. He was then interviewed and his home was searched.

A thumb drive containing dozens of videos of children engaged in sexually explicit actions was found in the home and Lewis admitted to using his Facebook account to communicate with others. He also said he used a Dropbox account to store child sexual abuse material.

Investigators say he had hundreds of images and videos of sexual abuse in his accounts and on his devices including videos of children being made to engage in sadistic of masochistic actions.

As a part of his sentence, a judge ordered Lewis to probation for 15 years following his release from federal prison and ordered him to pay $65,000 in restitution to the victims. He must also register as a sex offender wherever he lives, works, or goes to school.