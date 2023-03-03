Indianapolis man sentenced to 38 years for death of 1-year-old

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office sentenced 25-year-old Tyree Resnover to 38 years for his role in the death of a 1-year-old child.

On February 19, 2019, paramedics were flagged down in the 6000 block of North Keystone Avenue by Resnover and his girlfriend, Kira Fear, to assist their child.

RELATED: 2 face neglect charges in death of 1-year-old boy

The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

Resnover and Fear claimed that the baby had fallen down the stairs at their Airbnb nearby. An autopsy revealed that the child had a compression fracture to the skill. The autopsy also revealed that bruises on the child’s legs had patterns from finger and knuckles, which are injuries that are consistent with child abuse.

A search of Resnover’s phone by investigators revealed that he had searched “what is a sign of a concussion for a baby?”

Resnover was convicted of neglect of a dependent resulting in death after a three-day trial in January.