Indianapolis mother accepts plea deal in missing baby Amiah case

Amber Robertson, whose 8-month-old daughter Amiah went missing without a trace in 2019, has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WIBC) — Amber Robertson, whose 8-month-old daughter Amiah went missing without a trace in 2019, has pleaded guilty to neglect of a dependent.

Robertson agreed to a plea deal that was submitted Tuesday, online court records show.

Court documents reveal that as part of a plea deal, prosecutors will drop several felony charges against Robertson, including neglect of a dependent resulting in bodily injury, a level 3 felony.

The plea deal requires Amber Robertson to avoid contact with her ex-boyfriend Robert Lyons, stay in the Marion County Jail until her sentencing, and undergo mental health evaluations.

In April, Lyons received a 16-year sentence for his involvement in Amiah’s disappearance, although although six years of that sentence are suspended.

After her baby daughter disappeared, investigators say Robertson waited seven days before contacting the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. She told the police that she had left Amiah with her boyfriend, Robert Lyons, so he could take the child to a babysitter.

The police found some of Amiah’s belongings close to McCarty Street near Eagle Creek, but her body was never recovered.

A sentencing date has not been announced.