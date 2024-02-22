Indianapolis police chief announces command staff appointments

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The chief of Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department made deputy chief appointments on Wednesday.

Christopher Bailey, who was named police chief on Jan. 10, has named four people that he says will help move the department forward.

He says the department continues to assess new ideas, identify best practices, and seeks community input to better serve the city.

Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings said, “Obviously, the top priority is public safety. It is ensuring that we’re monitoring any potential threats that could be … that we could find out about. Just ensuring that we’re just working with our partners. We’re keeping those lines of communications open, and we’re communicating with the public on the best ways into an event, the best ways out of the event. I think that, as for last weekend’s (NBA) All-Star Game, I think it was a success as I expected because, like I said, the city is, we are good at hosting large and major, and we look forward to the next one in May.”

Cummings believes in a collaborative and holistic approach to public safety, reserving incarceration for the most violent offenders, and connecting people accused of low-level crimes with needed resources.

“INDIANAPOLIS-On February 21, 2024, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Chief Christopher Bailey made deputy chief appointments to the IMPD Command Staff. These changes come after Chief Bailey was named Chief of Police and identified the leadership team he believes is needed to most effectively and efficiently move IMPD forward.

“The department continues to assess new ideas, identify national best practices, and seek community input to become more effective and to better serve our community members and the changing needs of our city.

“‘I am proud to add four dedicated leaders to IMPD’s executive team today,’ said Chief Bailey. ‘These individuals bring experience, compassion, and integrity to their roles—reinforcing our committing to serve and protect our entire city.’

“The appointments of assistant chiefs of police were announced previously.

“Deputy Chief Catherine Cummings promoted to Assistant Chief

“For nearly 25 years, Assistant Chief Catherine Cummings has served the residents of Indianapolis. In that time, she has worked within all the divisions and nearly all the areas of the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD).

“During her tenure, Assistant Chief Cummings worked as a uniformed officer, investigated homicides as a detective in the Homicide Unit, filled the role of departmental spokesperson (Public Information Officer), supervised young officers on the busiest middle shift of East District, developed the Behavioral Health Unit/Mobile Crisis Assistance Team (MCAT) programs, served as the co-chair for the 2016 national training conference of the National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), worked as the Executive Officer to the Deputy Chief of Administration, became the first woman appointed to Major of the Investigations Division, served as Commander of the IMPD Training Academy, fulfilled the role of Deputy Chief of the Training, Policy, and Oversight Division, and is now an Assistant Chief of Police.

“Assistant Chief Cummings holds an undergraduate degree in Journalism and Speech Communications, a Graduate Certificate in Homeland Security and Emergency Management, and an MS in Business Psychology. Previously, she served as an adjunct instructor for Indiana University – Purdue University in Columbus, Indiana (IUPUC) helping to educate young people pursuing careers in public safety.

“As a direct result of her diverse assignments and education, Assistant Chief Cummings believes in a collaborative and holistic approach to public safety; an approach pulling upon the expertise of community members, service providers, and those working within the criminal justice system. She believes this approach reserves incarceration for the most violent offenders who are terrorizing our communities; and connects those accused of low-level crimes with much needed medical, quality-of-life, and educational resources.

“Assistant Chief Cummings will oversee IMPD’s administrative functions, its training programs, community outreach, recruiting/retention efforts, and modernize its transparency processes. She will manage the design and implementation of the IMPD’s first strategic plan, organize a new area responsible for technology, data, and transparency, and find ways to encourage our most talented young people to stay in the City, and serve with the IMPD. She is a Board Member for Mental Health America of Indiana, Mental Health America of Indianapolis, and was a member of the planning committee which worked to open the Assessment and Intervention Center located at the new Criminal Justice Campus in Indianapolis.

“In her free time, AC Cummings enjoys backpacking with her husband, reading, and spending time with their retired greyhound, Hot Pocket, who was adopted through Prison Greyhounds.

“Deputy Chief Michael Wolley promoted to Assistant Chief

“In 2006, Assistant Chief Michael Wolley joined the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) as part of the 1st IMPD Recruit Class. He began as a patrol officer on Northwest Middle Shift and served in that role until 2011. During his tenure, he also worked as a Youth Violence Reduction Team Detective, Community Affairs Officer, and IMPD Recruiter in the Media Relations Office. Wolley was promoted to Sergeant in 2016 and was initially assigned to North District Late Shift, later progressing to the position of Executive Officer to the North District Commander. His subsequent promotion to Lieutenant in 2018 saw him overseeing the Public Affairs Office (PIO), after which he was named North District Commander. By 2021, Wolley attained the merit rank of captain, marking a historic milestone as the first IMPD officer hired following the merger to achieve this rank.

“Then, in June 2023, Wolley’s career ascended as he assumed the role of Deputy Chief of Operations, responsible for the oversight of Patrol and Special Operations.

“Wolley also served as a member of the Crisis Negotiations Unit for five years, a Certified Instructor and My Legacy Mentor. He holds a Master’s Degree in Business Management from Indiana Wesleyan University and a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology from the University of Indianapolis. Wolley is a graduate of both the Police Leadership Academy (PLA) and the 2013-01 Session of the IMPD Leadership Academy.

“Assistant Chief Wolley is married to Toni Wolley. They have two children: Maxwell, aged 11, and Myles, aged 6.

“Commander Richard Riddle promoted to Deputy Chief of Professional Standards

“Deputy Chief Richard Riddle was appointed to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) in September of 1999. Richard was initially assigned to East District working on Late Shift and then moved to the Neighborhood Resource Unit. He then transferred into the Data Processing Unit, where he was involved in the implementation of several department-wide technology projects.

“Richard was promoted to the rank of Sergeant in 2005 with assignments to include Field Sergeant on East and Downtown Districts, Neighborhood Resource Unit Supervisor on Southeast District, Programming Unit Supervisor for the IMPD Technical Projects Unit, and lastly assignment to the Professional Standards Division for the Performance Appraisal Implementation Project. He was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant in 2010 and initially assigned to the Policy Section. As a lieutenant, he served as the executive officer for the Professional Standards and Administration Divisions, respectively. He also served as the Crime Strategist for Southeast District prior to being assigned to the Public Information Officer. Richard was promoted to the permanent merit rank of Captain in February 2016.

“In July 2016, Deputy Chief Riddle was appointed to the IMPD Command Staff holding positions as the Night Watch Major, the Executive Officer for the Operations Division, and the Training Commander. For the past four years, Richard served as the East District Commander within the Operations Division.

“Richard earned a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice from Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis and a graduate certificate from the University of Virginia in Criminal Justice Education. Deputy Chief Riddle is a graduate of the IMPD Leadership Academy Class 2010-01, Senior Management Institute for Police Session #82, and the FBI National Academy Session #251.

“Commander Tanya Terry promoted to Deputy Chief of Operations

“Deputy Chief Terry joined the Indianapolis Police Department in 1999 and worked for several years on North District as a Patrol Officer. Throughout her career, she has had the privilege to serve in a variety of areas across the department. During her time as a patrol officer, she worked as a field training officer, was a founding member of SLED (the Street Level Enforcement Detail), a founding member of the Violent Crimes Unit with IMPD, and she also worked as a Neighborhood Resource Officer and District Detective on North District before getting promoted to sergeant in January of 2016.

“Deputy Chief Terry worked as a field sergeant on Northwest District until she was promoted to lieutenant in 2018. As a lieutenant, she served in Aggravated Assault and then Homicide.

“In 2021 Deputy Chief Terry was appointed as the Commander of Southwest District. Since its inception, she has also served as a member of the department’s Diversity and Inclusion Council. In 2018, she attended the IMPD Leadership Academy and still serves as a faculty member and mentor.

“Deputy Chief Terry graduated from the FBI National Academy’s 281st Session in 2022. She was raised in Indianapolis and graduated from Warren Central High School. She then attended Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis and studied Psychology and Sociology.

“Deputy Chief Terry is married to Lieutenant Lindsey Terry (also on IMPD) and they have two teen-aged children to keep them busy when they’re not working.

“Please join us in congratulating all of them on their new appointments. Additional Command Staff appointments are expected soon. A private ceremony will be held at a later date.”