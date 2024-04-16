Indianapolis police make arrest in 2020 murder case

Indianapolis police the arrested 21-year-old Nichale Johnson for a homicide that took place on the city's east side in October 2020. (Provided Photo/IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis police have made an arrest in a 2020 homicide investigation.

Early on the morning of Oct. 30, 2020, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a person down on Ashland Avenue near East 34th Street and North Shadeland Avenue.

“Officers arrived and located Rashaad Germany, Jr laying in a yard and he had been shot. Germany, Jr. was unfortunately pronounced deceased at the scene,” IMPD said in a release.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and started an investigation that continued into this year. On Wednesday, April 3, the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office issued a warrant for 21-year-old Nichale Johnson.

IMPD officers and SWAT team members located and arrested Johnson on Monday near the intersection of 37th Street and Emerson Avenue.

Johnson was transported to the Marion County Jail, where he remained Tuesday afternoon. Online court records show he is being held without bond.

An initial hearing is set for Thursday.