Indy man charged in ‘one of the worst cases of child pornography’ seen by police

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man already charged with child molesting was arrested Thursday in Indianapolis in what police say is “one of the worst cases of child pornography” they’ve ever seen.

Andre Brewer, 32, was previously arrested in July on a warrant for four counts of child molesting and one count of child exploitation.

Detectives continued investigating Brewer while he was out on bond, according to a release. As a result of their initial investigation, they confiscated multiple electronic devices.

The IMPD Digital Forsenic Unit and the Indiana Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force assisted with the investigation.

“This is one of the worst cases of child pornography I have seen,” said an experienced ICAC detective who worked on the case, in a release. Brewer is alleged to have possessed over 10,000 illegal images.

The Marion County Prosector’s Office charged Brewer on Wednesday with nine counts of possession of child pornography with aggravating factors and issued a warrant for his arrest on Thursday.

Brewer was taken into custody and arrested on his warrant at his home in the 2300 block of Adams Street.

“The work Child Abuse and ICAC detectives do is challenging, yet meaningful and necessary work,” said IMPD Chief Chris Bailey in a release. “I want to commend the IMPD officers, detectives, and deputy prosecutors who worked tirelessly on this case to hold this individual accountable for his alleged actions and get him off our streets and behind bars – where he belongs. Their dedication and relentless efforts have no doubt safeguarded many more innocent children from harm.”