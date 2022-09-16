Crime Watch 8

Indy man sentenced to 24 years in prison for intending to distribute meth

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to over 24 years in prison after pleading guilty to an intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a news release issued Friday.

A narcotics investigation involving LeMarkus Hamilton, 32, began Aug. 25, 2021, the Justice Department release said, citing court documents. During the investigation, Hamilton was seen leaving his home and traveling to a fast-food restaurant somewhere near East 21st Street. Officers arrested Hamilton at the restaurant.

Officers searched Hamilton’s vehicle after the arrest and found a .40 caliber handgun and a loaded 50 round drum magazine.

Investigators later interviewed Hamilton’s sister at his home. Investigators said his sister admitted that she and the mother of Hamilton’s child removed drugs and guns from the home, placed them in a vehicle, and left.

The mother of Hamilton’s child was also interviewed. She admitted to investigators that Hamilton’s sister placed several guns wrapped in a blanket and a backpack in the mother’s vehicle, which she also said belonged to Hamilton.

Officers found four rifles and two handguns in a backpack inside the vehicle, and the backpack held 2.9 kilograms of methamphetamine, 767 grams of ecstasy pills, marijuana, scales, packaging, and a large amount of U.S. currency.

Hamilton admitted to officers that he’d possessed the firearms and drugs found in his vehicle and the mother’s vehicle.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case in conjunction with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.