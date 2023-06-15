Investigators seek arson suspect after Brazil fire

Building in the 400 block of North Forest Avenue in Brazil. (Provided Photo/Indiana Department of Homeland Security)

BRAZIL, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Fire Marshal investigators are looking for the person that started a Brazil fire Wednesday morning, according to the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

Just after 9:15 a.m., fire crews were sent to the 400 block of North Forest Avenue on the north side of Brazil.

Investigators believe the fire was started overnight after the building was broken into.

No one was injured in the fire.

The investigation is still ongoing. Anyone with information should call the Indiana Arson Hotline at 1-800-382-4628.