Crime Watch 8

ISP: 2 police officers shot in Lawrence County

MITCHELL, Ind. (WISH) — Two police officers have been shot in Lawrence County, Indiana State Police say.

Both officers were airlifted to a hospital in Indianapolis. Police say the officers are alert and conscious.

The area near the 4800 block of SR 37 is closed in Mitchell. Police say this is an active scene and to please avoid the area.

No information was immediately available on what led to the shooting.

Sgt. John Perrine, a spokesman for Indiana State Police, is on the way to the scene.