Crime Watch 8

ISP: Florida man killed his trucking co-driver, body found near interstate

WHITE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — State police believe a trucker killed his co-driver and left his body on the side of the interstate.

Indiana State Police detectives have arrested 44-year-old Miguel Ibarguren of Miami, Florida in the case. He’s accused of murdering 63-year-old Aristide Garcia of Los Angeles, California.

Garcia’s body was found on March 8 when cleaning crew spotted his body in a ditch the 187.5 mile marker of Interstate 65 in White County. That’s just south of State Road 18.

Garcia had been reported missing by his employer, a trucking company in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Police identified Ibarguren, Garcia’s co-driver, as a suspect and arrested him in Arlington, Texas on March 15.

He is currently jailed in Texas and is awaiting extradition to Indiana.