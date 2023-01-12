Crime Watch 8

ISP: Man dies from homicide on I-65 NB at County Line Road

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

GREENWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police ruled a man’s death as homicide on I-65 northbound at County Line Road in Greenwood Wednesday.

According to Indiana State Police, at approximately 6:26 p.m., first responders were called to the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood for reports of a person shot.

Greenwood Police Officers, along with the Greenwood Fire Department were first to arrive, they found a man in the passenger seat of a white van who was unresponsive.

The man had an injury consistent with a gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s Office.

There were no other people known to be injured in this incident.

Indiana State Police Detectives responded to the scene to investigate.

Preliminarily information says it is believed the van in which the victim was riding in, was targeted by occupants of another vehicle as they exited I-65 northbound to County Line Road.

It is unknown at this time how many shots were fired or the exact motive of the crime. The suspect or suspects were believed to be inside a silver passenger car. The victim’s van was described as a white “work van,” police said.

Detectives are asking anyone with dash cameras, who were in the area of I-65 and County Line Road in Greenwood, Indiana around 6:20 – 6:30 p.m. Wednesday to review their cameras and contact the Indiana State Police at 317-899-8577.

Anybody with information about this crime can also anonymously report information to CrimeStoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This investigation is still active and ongoing, there is no further information to release at this time.