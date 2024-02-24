Jennings County SWAT arrest father, son for drug possession

Brian K. Culp (left) and Brian C. Culp (right). The pair were arrested Feb. 16. (Provided Photos/Jennings County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

NORTH VERNON, Ind. (WISH) — A father-son duo was arrested in mid-February after officials found meth and other drug paraphernalia while serving the men warrants for drug charges, the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Friday.

Brian K. Culp, 62, and Brian C. Culp, 37, were taken into custody by Jennings County SWAT on the morning of Feb. 16.

The team had been dispatched to a home near the Johnson-Jennings County line with drug-related warrants for both men. During the arrest, officers said they smelled a drug odor and saw loaded firearms in plain view inside the residence.

Culp Sr. was prohibited from owning firearms due to a previous felony conviction. After obtaining a search warrant for the home, the team found eight firearms inside, along with two pounds of marijuana and around six ounces of methamphetamine.

The Culps were taken into custody and face numerous felony charges, including their previous warrants for dealing meth.

Jennings County is in southern Indiana, about an hour drive from downtown Indianapolis.

News 8’s Jay Adkins contributed to this story.