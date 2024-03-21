Johnson County sheriff announces drug 15 arrests

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WIBC) — Multiple law enforcement agencies ended a nine-month drug investigation in Johnson County on Wednesday, arresting 15 people for methamphetamine and marijuana dealing.

“One person will lead you to another (person), and it just keeps rolling downhill,” Johnson County Sheriff Duane Burgess said. “As they were serving the warrants and entering a house and making an arrest, they would find the drugs.”

The investigation involved several agencies, including the Franklin and Greenwood police departments, the Johnson and Marion County sheriff’s offices, the Edinburgh Police Department, and the United States Marshals Service.

“Narcotics have always been an issue,” Burgess said. “I remember coming on the agency and doing these types of operations, and it will continue, and you always have to think out-of-the-box to keep your people safe.”

Burgess said that when people use drugs in his county, it often causes other problems that affect people’s lives. For example, he said, the police notice more burglaries and thefts happening when drugs are being sold in a community.

“When you have narcotics, you have thefts, and you have burglaries, so (these kinds of arrests) lessens those crimes as well,” said Burgess. “It affects a whole different realm when we do these investigations.”

Burgess added that the purpose of these investigations is to make it clear that law enforcement in Johnson County will not accept or allow the selling or use of illegal drugs in the community.

“If you are going to come down here…we have a great prosecutor, and people are going to prison,” he said.