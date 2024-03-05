Juvenile shot while walking home behind Lawrence elementary school

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot behind an elementary school in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to online police reports, officers were dispatched to Harrison Hill Elementary School, 7510 E 53rd St, just after 4 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed that a teenage boy got into an altercation with another juvenile while walking home from school. Shots were fired, hitting the teenage boy in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.