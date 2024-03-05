Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Juvenile shot while walking home behind Lawrence elementary school

Update: High school-aged boy shot near a Lawrence elementary school

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WISH) — Police are investigating after a juvenile was shot behind an elementary school in Lawrence Tuesday afternoon, police say.

According to online police reports, officers were dispatched to Harrison Hill Elementary School, 7510 E 53rd St, just after 4 p.m. on a report of a person shot.

Police confirmed that a teenage boy got into an altercation with another juvenile while walking home from school. Shots were fired, hitting the teenage boy in the leg.

He was taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police say they have a suspect in custody.

Crime Map
Use Search Bars Above To Search Crime Data

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Parkinson’s disease coalition holds Indiana...
Health Spotlight /
Lawmakers move to scrap some...
Indiana News /
Hoosier becomes USA Today’s 2024...
All Indiana /
Purdue Grand Prix Foundation gears...
All Indiana /
United Way to host discussion...
All Indiana /
Doughnut maker casts deal on...
Business /
Grab your markers! 500 Festival...
Month of May /
16-year-old charged with battery of...
I-Team 8 /