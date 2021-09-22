Kokomo man charged for child seduction, sexual misconduct with a minor

CICERO, Ind. (WISH) — A Kokomo man has been charged with eight felonies after being accused of having sex with a 15-year-old girl.
Scott Mamaril, 32, has been charged in Hamilton County. He’s due in court for an initial hearing on Sept. 28.
The investigation began in August after the Cicero Police Department was contacted.
Mamaril faces charges of child seduction, sexual misconduct with a minor and dissemination of matter harmful to minors.
Mamaril is a former battalion chief with the Zionsville Fire Department.
He was placed on leave by the city in 2020 after posting conspiracies related to George Floyd on social media.
News 8 has asked Zionsville officials when Mamaril’s employment ended but have not received an answer.
The town sent this statement:
The Town of Zionsville Fire Department is aware of the criminal charges against former employee Scott Mamaril. We are fully cooperating with police agencies. At the current time, this case is open and active and no further information will be shared.Town of Zionsville